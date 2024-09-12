Karnataka leaders recall their association with Yechury

CPI (M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha member Sitharam Yechury, who died on Thursday, was a popular leader among Karnataka’s working class and political circles. He used to frequent Karnataka as he was a popular choice in the State in Left and progressive circles to speak on various issues.

Many prominent political leaders from Karnataka, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condoled his death and recalled their association with him.

“I am very saddened to learn that Sitaram Yechury, my long-time friend and colleague, has passed away. My deepest condolences. His dedication to his cause and to his party will always be remembered. May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear the loss,” said Mr. Gowda in his condolence message.

Fight against communalism

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the death of Mr. Yechury and said that the fight against communalism and capitalism had suffered a big loss in Mr. Yechury’s death. He recalled that Mr. Yechury, who was a strong proponent of Leftist ideology, strongly believed in the principles of democracy.

Mr. Yechury, who had been playing a major role in uniting secular forces against politics of communalism, was one of the architects of the erstwhile UPA-I government led by the Congress. He had even played a key role in evolving common minimum programme then, he recalled.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also recalled that the CPI(M) leader had attended the programme to mark his swearing-in as Chief Minister last year. Mr. Yechury had also contributed towards forming the INDIA grouping, he noted.

The CPI (M) State committee, which held a condolence meeting, said that Mr. Yechury became one of the prominent Marxist thinkers of the world owing to his vast knowledge about different dimensions of Marxism.

Describing Mr. Yechury as a statesman who was selflessness and without ego, the CPI (M) State committee expressed concern that his death was a loss to not just the party, but to the entire community of oppressed sections and to the country’s political field.