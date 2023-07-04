Karnataka Leader of the Opposition: Ball now in the court of BJP central leadership 

July 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The process of selection of the Leader of the Opposition by the BJP central leadership appears to have reached the final stage with the two observers deputed by the high command completing the process of eliciting views of senior leaders and legislators on Tuesday. With this, the ball is now in the party high command’s court, as they have to take a call based on the inputs from the observers.

The party State leaders are expecting an announcement on Wednesday. However, there is no official word yet by the central leadership on the process of selection.

The two Central observers — Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party national general secretary Vinod Tawde — arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and held consultations at the party office with senior leaders, MLAs, office-bearers, and heads of frontal organisations.

72 leaders spoken to

According to sources, the central observers were able to elicit the views of 72 leaders, including MLAs. Later, they also met party parliamentary board member B.S. Yediyurappa separately.

As of now, the choice appears to be among the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hindutva hardliner Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the former Minister Sunil Kumar, the former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and the former Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The process of selection of the Leader of the Opposition also hinges on the likely choice of the party high command for the party State president’s post as the two posts will have to be given to different communities for ensuring equitable political representation.

State president’s post

Interestingly, the party central leadership on Tuesday announced the names of State presidents for four States, including two southern States, keeping that of Karnataka in pending.

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa told media persons after meeting the central observers that he would want leaders with Hindutva ideology and uncompromising attitude to occupy both the posts.

Day two without LoP

The BJP set a precedence in Karnataka’s legislature history as the second day’s session too was held without the Leader of the Opposition. BJP senior leaders, particularly MLAs, are concerned over the delay in the selection of the Leader of the Opposition. They are hoping that the high command may announce the name before the commencement of the third day’s session at least.

