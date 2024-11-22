 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka launches initiative to run all government health facilities on solar power

This initiative is likely to impact over three crore people in rural communities

Published - November 22, 2024 10:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Solar panels installed atop the Urban Health Centre at Malpe near Udupi.

Solar panels installed atop the Urban Health Centre at Malpe near Udupi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government of Karnataka launched the ‘Saura Swasthya’ initiative, which aims to facilitate solar power in 5,000 government health facilities across the State by 2026, on November 21. This initiative is likely to impact over three crore people in rural communities. The initiative has been taken up by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the SELCO Foundation.

Under the initiative, over 1,152 health facilities have been solarised while all the healthcare facilities in Raichur district are now running entirely on solar power.

“Saura Swasthya will not only ensure 24/7 operations and delivery of healthcare, but also lead to immense savings in terms of electricity bills for our hospitals” said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The initiative, which has been taken up at a cost of ₹120 crore, is estimated to result in power savings of 5 lakh units every month, which will save government hospitals around ₹50 lakh in electricity bills, and thereby save the State Government over ₹100 crore in the next 10 years.

The electricity bills of the health facilities, which have been solarised, have seen a reduction up to 70%, and over 3 Megwatts of electricity have already been produced in these facilities with solar energy.

Mr. Rao said that the project will help in providing quality healthcare to people in rural communities. Solar power can ensure that health related services are available 24/7. While the project will be constantly monitored through Remote Monitoring System, the solar devices will be maintained through the Saura e-Mitra app.

Published - November 22, 2024 10:00 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / solar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.