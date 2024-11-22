The government of Karnataka launched the ‘Saura Swasthya’ initiative, which aims to facilitate solar power in 5,000 government health facilities across the State by 2026, on November 21. This initiative is likely to impact over three crore people in rural communities. The initiative has been taken up by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the SELCO Foundation.

Under the initiative, over 1,152 health facilities have been solarised while all the healthcare facilities in Raichur district are now running entirely on solar power.

“Saura Swasthya will not only ensure 24/7 operations and delivery of healthcare, but also lead to immense savings in terms of electricity bills for our hospitals” said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The initiative, which has been taken up at a cost of ₹120 crore, is estimated to result in power savings of 5 lakh units every month, which will save government hospitals around ₹50 lakh in electricity bills, and thereby save the State Government over ₹100 crore in the next 10 years.

The electricity bills of the health facilities, which have been solarised, have seen a reduction up to 70%, and over 3 Megwatts of electricity have already been produced in these facilities with solar energy.

Mr. Rao said that the project will help in providing quality healthcare to people in rural communities. Solar power can ensure that health related services are available 24/7. While the project will be constantly monitored through Remote Monitoring System, the solar devices will be maintained through the Saura e-Mitra app.