Karnataka launches caravans to tourist destinations

To attract tourists to Karnataka to improve the sagging fortunes of the tourism sector, the State on Wednesday flagged off caravans to travel to important tourist destinations.
Initially, facilities for caravan parking will be provided at forest guest houses and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation premises, and the caravans will be deployed to Hampi, Gokarna, Badami, Kudremukh, Sakleshpur, Belur, Halebid, Sakrebail, and Kodagu. This facility comes in light of the tourism and hospitality sectors suffering losses (estimated at around ₹15,000 crore) because of the COVID-19 lockdown.
After launching the caravan service, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that while tourism can be promoted with these services, they will also help in maintaining social distancing. He said that tourism had suffered heavy losses and was expecting more job losses, and the government was keen to help the sector recover. While the contribution of the tourism sector to the State GDP is about 14% now, efforts will be made to increase the sector’s share, he said. He added that the caravan facility would be extended to more tourist destinations in future.
He also said that he has directed the Tourism Department to implement in phases the development of 20 major places of tourist interest in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath