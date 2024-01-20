Karnataka launches ‘Browse Safe’, a free tool to protect citizens from cyber frauds

January 20, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka launched a security net initiative to safeguard people from all kinds of cyber frauds. The State’s Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security introduced ‘Browse Safe’, a free-to-use online safety service on Saturday to ensure digital safety for citizens.

‘Browse Safe’ is a public Domain Name System (DNS), a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, to protect individual and household users of the Internet from falling prey to cyber attackers, said a statement.

‘Browse Safe’ blocks malicious websites as its functionalities prevent Internet traffic from accessing harmful websites, including phishing sites, malware or viruses, and sites attempting to steal personal information, according to Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj.

If a citizen receives an SMS/WhatsApp message or email that contains a phishing link and you click on the link, the Browse Safe solution will block the website and protect you from falling prey to cyber attacks, he added.

For children

‘Browse Safe’ also offers provision to block adult content to safeguard children while exploring the online sphere. It is also a service that keeps user privacy in mind, and collects minimal user activity data, strictly excluding any personal or private information. Robust security measures are in place to safeguard the collected data from unauthorised access or misuse, according to a statement released by the department.

At the launch of ‘Browse Safe’, Mr. Kharge urged every citizen to use this service and protect themselves from becoming victims of cyber frauds and ensure the digital safety of their near and dear ones.