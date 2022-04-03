Key news developments from Karnataka on April 3, 2022

Key news developments from Karnataka on April 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

JDS supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to hold a press conference. The regional party has over the past week been critical of the BJP government for not acting against Hindutva groups which are campaigning against Muslim traders.

Congress leaders president D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are likely to discuss issues of communalism and petrol price hike in a press meet.

Mysore Industries Association and other stakeholders will discuss the implications of high property tax on industrial plots. They will impress upon the local authorities to reduce the property tax on industrial areas which is the highest in the State.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K S Eshwarappa will inaugurate a material recovery facility built by Udupi Zilla Panchayat at Nitte Village in Karkala taulk in Udupi District. It segregates dry waste collected from 42 gram panchayat as different components.

Ballari In-charge minister B. Sreeramulu to hold meeting with hamalis ar Ballari APMC over their pending issues.

Read more news on Karnataka here.