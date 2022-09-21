Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill to be modified and brought up before Assembly on September 22

Changes are being effected in the wake of concerns that the Bill will help land-grabbers in urban/semi-urban areas in the guise of protecting farmers

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 21, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following concern expressed by a few legislators, the State government on Wednesday announced that it would modify the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to keep farmers out of the ambit of stringent norms related to land-grabbing.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the modified Bill would be brought before the Assembly on Thursday for consideration.

The Bill had sought to amend the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011, to avoid criminal proceedings against farmers who have encroached the government land in rural areas by excluding all the places from the purview of this Act except the places within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the city corporations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While most of the legislators cutting across party affiliations welcomed the Bill, a few legislators, including A.T. Ramaswamy (JD-S) observed that in the name of protecting farmers, the proposed legislation would provide the green signal to land-grabbers to go ahead with grabbing government land.

Taking serious exception to keeping even the city and town municipalities and town panchayats out of the ambit of the proposed legislation, he pointed out that land sharks were now looking at these urban areas as there was not much government land left in BBMP and corporation limits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He argued that there was no need to bring the Bill if the intention of the government was to protect only farmers as there were various other provisions to protect them. He expressed fear that the Bill would open the flood gates for land sharks to grab government land in other urban areas.

Responding to this, Mr. Bommai admitted that there was a need to modify the Bill. He assured the House that the definition of government land would be included in the Bill providing for classifying city corporations, city and town municipal and town panchayat areas by mentioning the radius of their jurisdiction.

He said the modified Bill would be brought before the legislature on Thursday.

Explaining the need for protecting farmers, he pointed out that thousands of farmers were being made to come all the way from their places to Bengaluru under the provisions of the Act as the special court dealing with land-grabbing cases was located only in Bengaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
land resources

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app