‘Karnataka Kusti Habba’ to enthral enthusiasts from today

Wrestlers taking part in the tradition of sprinkling turmeric water on the mud wrestling arena in Dharwad on Friday.

DHARWAD

21 February 2020 21:47 IST

The four-day State-level mega wrestling competitions will be held at Karnatak College grounds

‘Karnataka Kusti Habba’, the four-day State-level mega wrestling competitions, will be held at Karnatak College grounds on Saturday.

The tradition of sprinkling turmeric water and other ingredients on the mud wrestling arena was performed on Friday, signalling that the preparations are over and the arena is ready for the sport. Senior and junior wrestlers participated in the event.

The second edition of the wrestling competition is being held in the district for the first time. Over 1,200 native wrestlers will combat for various titles at the event organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with the district administration and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the event at 4 p.m. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Laxman Savadi, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister C.T. Ravi, Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar and others will be chief guests. Dharwad MLA Amrut Desai will preside over the inaugural session.

For sports lovers, it will be a rare opportunity to enjoy the indigenous varieties of wrestling that is still popular in rural and semi-urban areas. The North Karnataka region stills hosts a large number of indigenous wrestlers and gymnasiums known as Garadi Mane. Three mud-wrestling arenas have been prepared for the competitions.

Mr. Desai, who is supervising the arrangements, said as tribute to the legendary wrestlers of this region, the wrestling arenas and entrances of the venue will be named after Hind Kesari awardee Chumbanna Mutnal, Jyoti Ustad, Maruti Ustad, Parishappa Narasingannavar, Mudukappa Kusugal, Manappa Amaragol, and Santosh Hosamani of Chikkamalligwad. They have not only won laurels but also strived to preserve, conserve and promote this native sport, he said.

Boarding and lodging to the participating wrestlers would be provided at 17 locations and dining arrangements for nearly 2,000 will be made on the premises of the District Institute of Education and Training. A medical unit too has been set up.

Department of Food and Civil Supplies will arrange a food mela on the Karnatak Science College premises adjacent to the venue. Hundred stalls would be set up and the public can taste delicacies like Mysuru Bamboo Biryani and vegetarian foods of northern and southern styles. The stalls selling handicraft, condiments and others would also be set up. This apart, 18 amusement facilities like giant wheel, tora tora, and columbus will add flavour to the event, the officials said.