Karnataka: KSRTC and BMTC bags awards

The awards include customer friendly company of the year diamond award, best innovative service of the year awards

September 24, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has bagged nine and BMTC has bagged four awards during the 17th Global Communication Conclave and award felicitation function organized by Public Relations Council of India in New Delhi on September 22.

The awards include customer friendly company of the year diamond award, best innovative service of the year awards — KSRTC; Corporate Brochure Diamond award, Best use of Technology in Customer service - gold award — BMTC.

Gulam Rehman, Information Commissioner, Bangladesh, M.B. Jayaram, Chief Emeritus, PRCI, B.V. Vittal, Director, NFL, Professor Matthew Hibberd, Director of the Institute of Media and Journalism, Switzerland presented the award to KSRTC and BMTC, according to a release.

KSRTC Divisional controllers, Himavardhana Naidu Alluri, Chikkaballapura Division, V. Basavaraju, Kolar Division, S. Laxman, Bangalore Central Division and S.P. Nagaraja, Mandya Division received the awards on behalf of KSRTC.

N. Srinath, Divisional Controller, West Division, received the awards on behalf of BMTC, the release stated.

