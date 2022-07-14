Kickboxer dies during competition, organisers booked for negligence

There was no emergency medical care at the ‘K1 Kickboxing championship’ venue, no paramedics, no oxygen facility, stretcher or ambulance available, the deceased’s father said in his complaint

There was no emergency medical care at the ‘K1 Kickboxing championship’ venue, no paramedics, no oxygen facility, stretcher or ambulance available, the deceased’s father said in his complaint

The Jnanabharati police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the organisers and coach of a kickboxing competition after a 23-year-old kickboxer died during a match of ‘K1 Kickboxing championship’ held at the campus on Sunday.

Based on a complaint filed by Suresh P., the police registered a case of death due to negligence against coach Naveen Ravishankar and the organisers on Wednesday.

Suresh, a retired private firm employee from Mysuru, said in his complaint that his younger son Nikhil S. had participated in a competition organised by Rapid Fitness Gym on the 5th floor of the Pai International building at Jnanabharati campus.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m., Mr. Suresh received a phone call that Nikhil had been shifted to the hospital after he was injured during the competition. Nikhil was first taken to GM Hospital in Nagarabhavi, and later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Father blames lack of medical facilities at ‘K1 Kickboxing championship’

Mr. Suresh alleged that the lack of medical facilities at the venue led to the tragic incident. According to him, Nikhil, who fell to the ground after he was punched by his opponent, sustained a head injury due to the thin sponge mat.

An unconscious Nikhil was carried from the 5th floor to the ground floor and taken in a private vehicle, which led to further deterioration of his condition, he alleged.

There was no emergency medical care at the venue, no paramedical staff, no oxygen facility, stretcher, or ambulance available, Mr. Suresh said in his complaint.

The organiser of the match has switched off his phone and is now absconding, he alleged, seeking action against them.

Nikhil’s last rites were held in Mysuru on Wednesday evening. His father Suresh is also a martial arts practitioner and a coach.

Nikhil trained at the Vikram Martial Arts Academy at Krishnamurthypuram in Mysuru and worked in a private firm.