Karnataka keen to operate the coal mines allocated to it: Bommai

‘It will reduce our dependence on other mines’

The State Government, which has sought additional coal supply from the Centre in view of coal shortage, is also looking at operating the allocated mines in Maharashtra and Odisha as early as possible, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the matter of coal shortage was highlighted during his meeting with Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav. “We want to start the mines allocated to Karnataka in Chandrapura in Maharashtra and Mahanadi in Odisha as early as possible,” he said.

Stating that some clearances were still required to operate the mines, he said, “To operate the mines in Chandrapura, clearance is required from the Maharashtra Forest Department. The Maharashtra PCCF has to write to the Centre. Mr. Yadav has assured us of clearances as soon as he receives the letter.” The Chief Minister pointed out that the cost of coal would come down if the Chandrapura mines became operational as transport cost would reduce.

Regarding the mines in Mahanadi, Mr. Bommai said, “The mines were managed by someone else before it was allocated to Karnataka. Some clearances have already been received and we are convincing the Centre that these clearances are not required again. Mr. Yadav has promised to get the file to help the state secure these clearances.” He added that once Karnataka starts receiving supplies from these two mines, the dependence on other mines would reduce. “We want to start the mines as early as possible. Officials have been given directions to work on it.”

Meanwhile, when he was asked if the duty on petroleum would be reduced in light of the high cost of petrol and diesel, he said, “The decision will be taken based on the financial condition of the state.” On the reopening of classes for students of classes I to V, he said the decision would be based on the recommendation by the expert committee concerned, which is scheduled to meet after Dasara.