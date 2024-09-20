ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Judge calls upon officials to spread awareness about labour laws

Published - September 20, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on the effective implementation of labour laws being inaugurated at Kottur Mutt Complex in Ballari on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Employers, employees, and law enforcement agencies must understand labour laws and strictly adhere to them in their activities so that smooth economic progress can be ensured,” said Rajesh N. Hosamani, senior civil judge and member secretary of Ballari District Legal Services’ Authority.

On Friday, he was speaking at the one-day workshop on the effective implementation of labour laws held for employers, employees, contractors, and the leaders of organised and unorganised workers’ associations at Kottur Mutt Complex in Ballari. The workshop was organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority, Labour Department, Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health Department, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and others.

“Many Acts are enacted to ensure the safety, security and dignity of labourers working in different places. Many laws offer statutory benefits to the workers. The stakeholders, especially employers must understand and strictly follow them so that the country can achieve rapid economic progress. In Ballari, women are engaged in the garment industry. They should understand the statutory benefits they get from their employers. This kind of workshop helps spread awareness about the labour laws among the workers and employers. The officials of various government departments are duty-bound to see that the benefits of the government reach the specific beneficiaries,” he said.

The judge added that the District Legal Services’ Authority was offering free legal aid to the people in need and appealed to the people to make use of it. “The legal aid is free for all. Workers, women, children, senior citizens, people who belonged to marginalised sections such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and get the free legal aid offered by the District Legal Services Authority,” he said.

ESIC branch manager Shivakumar made a detailed presentation about the Employees’ State Insurance Act and the range of benefits its provisions offered to the employees.

