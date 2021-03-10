Karnataka JEE (Main) topper attributes his success to rigorous coaching

Udhav Varma from Bengaluru was elated when he learned that he was the Karnataka topper for JEE (Main), the results of which were announced on Monday night.
His success has given him the motivation to hit the books with renewed focus as he does not want to leave any stone unturned before the next JEE Advanced competitive examination. “I feel relieved and motivated to have scored well in the JEE(Main),” he said.
Udhav, a student of the four-year classroom programme at FIITJEE’s Bangalore Centre, was declared Karnataka (State) Topper having secured an NTA score 99.9970675 in the JEE (Main). He got an NTA score of 100.0000000 in Maths, 100.0000000 in Physics and 99.9433046 in Chemistry.
“Having worked really hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well,” said Udhav. “My results are solely attributed to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at my coaching centre, which brings out the best in every student. The faculty works diligently on ensuring that we understand our concepts,” he added.
The JEE (Advanced) is a test for gateway for admissions to programme at Indian Institutes of Technology. As many as 6.52 lakh students had registered for JEE (Main). Around 2.5 lakh students who gave the JEE (Main) will appear for JEE (Advanced), which is scheduled to be held on July 3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath