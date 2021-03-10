Karnataka JEE (Main) topper attributes his success to rigorous coaching

Udhav Varma has secured an NTA score of 99.9970675

Udhav Varma from Bengaluru was elated when he learned that he was the Karnataka topper for JEE (Main), the results of which were announced on Monday night.

His success has given him the motivation to hit the books with renewed focus as he does not want to leave any stone unturned before the next JEE Advanced competitive examination. “I feel relieved and motivated to have scored well in the JEE(Main),” he said.

Udhav, a student of the four-year classroom programme at FIITJEE’s Bangalore Centre, was declared Karnataka (State) Topper having secured an NTA score 99.9970675 in the JEE (Main). He got an NTA score of 100.0000000 in Maths, 100.0000000 in Physics and 99.9433046 in Chemistry.

“Having worked really hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well,” said Udhav. “My results are solely attributed to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at my coaching centre, which brings out the best in every student. The faculty works diligently on ensuring that we understand our concepts,” he added.

The JEE (Advanced) is a test for gateway for admissions to programme at Indian Institutes of Technology. As many as 6.52 lakh students had registered for JEE (Main). Around 2.5 lakh students who gave the JEE (Main) will appear for JEE (Advanced), which is scheduled to be held on July 3.