Karnataka issues Order on mask mandate; to levy fine on spitting in public places

People asked to maintain social distancing of 2 feet in public places

The State Government issued an Order on Monday making wearing of mask/face covering by the public compulsory in all public places, in work places and during transport.

While the penalty for non-compliance has not been announced, the government has made spitting in public places a punishable offence with fine. “Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine as prescribed in accordance with laws, rules or regulations by the local authorities,” stated the Order issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar.

“Individuals must maintain social distancing — a minimum distance of 2 feet — in public places,” the Order stated.

COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the State from February 28 this year after the third wave subsided. Activities were opened to the public in view of the daily low incidence of cases. Currently, an upsurge of cases has been observed in Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and a slight increase in daily incidence was observed in Karnataka too.

“This order is being issued as per the recommendations of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and as a proactive step to minimise the upsurge of COVID-19 cases,” the Order pointed out.