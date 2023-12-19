December 19, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

On December 19, the Karnataka Health Department issued an advisory asking people aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and lactating mothers to wear a face mask outdoors. They were also urged to avoid closed and poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas. The advisory came following reported cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant in neighboring Kerala.

The advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services Randeep D. states: “All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.”

Those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, and, they should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth), and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government advisory requests people to follow good personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing. “When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised. When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the advisory states.

Government issued a circular to authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to maintain vigilance, conduct sufficient testing, and report Covid cases. The health department said that given the current Covid-19 situation, the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant, ongoing winter conditions, and anticipated year-end and New Year festivities, the public is urged to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

No need to panic, but precautions are important

“At present, there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross-border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu) surveillance by imposing restrictions. However, all districts of the State bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID-19 at all private and government tertiary centres, including those in medical colleges, should be taken up,” the circular states.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.