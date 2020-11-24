Karnataka is well prepared for COVID-19 vaccine delivery: Health Minister

Collected samples being prepared for COVID-19 tests in Bengaluru.

24 November 2020 12:05 IST

Preparations are being made for vaccine storage and delivery, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said

Following directions from the Centre, Karnataka has initiated necessary action for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration. The State’s COVID-19 Task Force has also deliberated on the issue and and preparations are being made for vaccine storage and delivery, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the measures initiated for vaccine delivery and distribution, the Minister said the government has identified 29,451 session sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunisation Programme.

Health Care Workers data has already been compiled for all the government facilities. 80% of the private health facilities have also shared their data. Compilation of data for the remaining 20% private facilities is likely to be completed in a week’s time, the Minister said in a statement.

No dearth of cold storage facilities

The State has around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines. With a view to have a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, three new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari have been proposed. These newly proposed Regional Vaccine Stores will also require additional Walk-in-Coolers and Walk-in-Freezers to be supplied, the Minister said.

Pointing out that assessment of Vaccine Stores has been completed, he said the State has ten Walk-in-Coolers and four Walk-in-Freezers. “The Union Health Ministry is going to supply three Walk-in-Coolers and two Walk-in-Freezers for which necessary civil work is being initiated. In order to have an exact assessment of the cold storage capacity required for COVID-19 vaccine programme, we first need to assess the number of doses in each vial, the volume of a vial etc. We have already requested the Union Ministry to share this information,” he said.

On dry storage facility, Mr Sudhakar said that State has begun the process to assess the required dry storage space for the vaccine programme.

Regarding usage of animal husbandry department’s facilities, the Minister said that in order to have adequate capacity the cold storage facilities under Animal Husbandry Department are also being compiled. Further, the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals, especially hospital chains are also being assessed.