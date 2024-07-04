Karnataka is prepared to implement new criminal laws, says senior police officer

Additional Director-General of Police (Training, Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has said that Karnataka is completely prepared to implementing the three new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, the officer said that all police personnel, including those in the Armed Reserve Force and special units, have been trained in working with the new criminal laws.

And, the expansion of technological infrastructure like integration with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) has also been completed for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in the ready position. As per the new criminal laws, forensic tools should be used in cases where the punishment provision is more than seven years. We already have forensic units at the range headquarters and district headquarters to meet the requirement,” Mr. Kumar said.

Admitting that the State has some issues in implementing the new criminal laws, Mr. Kumar said that they will shortly be resolved.

“There are some issues with regard to the interpretation of Section 187 of BNSS and Section 111 of BNS. Section 111 of BNS provides for the punishment of organised crime. The problem is that Karnataka already has the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act 2000 (KCOCA). Similarly, Section 113 of BNS provides for definition and punishment of terrorist acts and we already have the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, the question is whether we should go with Section 111 of BNS or KCOCA in case of organised crime and Section 113 of BNS or Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in case of a terrorist act or do we have to use both sections? A deliberation is going on. We are consulting legal experts. I think it will take some time to stabilise the whole thing,” Mr. Kumar said.

LED headlights

The officer said that the Police Department, after giving sufficient time to the public, launched a special drive against the use of dazzling and glaring LED headlights in vehicles on July 1. It has booked cases against violators under Section 177 of The Motor Vehicles Act.

“The public were duly notified about the launch of the special drive against glaring and dazzling LED headlights. We already have booked over 3,700 cases in the last three days. It is not a small number,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The drive is going on all over the State, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Karwar and Ballari. It will continue for some more days. We are educating the public on the one hand and booking cases against violators on the other,” Mr. Kumar said.

Road accident

When asked about the number of accidents being reported, Mr. Kumar said that the number of people being killed in road accidents has slightly come down in 2024.

“The number of deaths in road accidents increased from 11,700 in 2022 to 12,327 in 2023, a rise of 3%. However, the number of deaths in the first six months till June 30 this year has declined by 6.75% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The number of deaths in road accidents in the first six months has fallen from 6,370 in 2023 to 5,940 in 2024 due to the efforts of the department,” he said.

“It is not a big achievement. But I can say that we have bucked the trend of going upwards. The number of vehicles and the population are increasing every day. The number of road accidents and the resultant deaths is also increasing in the country. We are glad to say that we, in Karnataka, are bucking the trend,” Mr. Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.