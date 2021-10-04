Karnataka is firm in our stand on Mekedatu, says Bommai

Taking exception to Tamil Nadu’s objections to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that the State government was firm on its decision to go ahead with the project.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a new building of S.K. Modi International School in Ballari on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the implementation of the project was not in the hands of Tamil Nadu, but with Karnataka. “Everybody knows Tamil Nadu’s stand on the Mekedatu project. They [Tamil Nadu politicians] are politicising the issue for electoral gains. Implementing the project is not in their hands; it is in our hands and we will do it. We are firm on our stand and Tamil Nadu doesn’t have any powers to decide on the project. The project will be taken up through a legal battle,” Mr. Bommai said.

On steel firms

To a question on steel companies that have obtained approvals for establishing their plants in Ballari district, the Chief Minister said that as many as 10 big companies were given permissions to establish their plants and they have not commenced their operations yet.

“We will examine the issue and find out the reasons for the companies not establishing their operations before taking a final decision,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said that a balancing reservoir would be built at Navali in Koppal district to balance the deficit of water storage caused by the large quantity of silt that has accumulated in the Tungabhadra reservoir.