Karnataka is all set for Legislative Council elections

BJP confident of JD(S) support in constituencies where the latter isn’t contesting

Stage is set in Karantaka for the biennial elections to 25 Legislative Council seats, whose term comes to an end in January 2022.

The results of the elections from the local authorities’ constituencies will be declared on December 14. The polling on December 10 will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Opportunity for BJP

The elections are being seen as a big opportunity for the BJP to gain majority in the 75-member House. Currently, the Upper House has 32 BJP members, 29 Congress members, 12 Janata Dal (Secular) members, and an Independent, besides the Chairman. Of the 25 members retiring from the House, the maximum are from the Congress, at 13.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is confident of securing the support of representatives associated with the JD(S) in most of the 19 seats for which the regional party is not contesting.

“In most of the seats, gram panchayat and nagar palika members associated with the JD(S) are keen to vote for the BJP. As a ruling party we obviously have an advantage since we will be able to help them with development grants. Even in some seats where local JD(S) leaders have appealed to the local body representatives to support the Congress, we are confident we will get these votes,” a senior BJP leader said.

HDK’s announcement

After weeks of speculation, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced his party will not tie up formally with the BJP for the Council polls, but said local leaders were free to take a call where the party had not fielded candidates in, which was welcomed by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“Allowing the local leaders to decide reflects a leaning of the party leadership to allow their members to vote for us and also the reality that they cannot control the choices of the representatives associated with their party,” the BJP leader said.