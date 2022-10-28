Karnataka invites Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR for Puneeth event

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka government has invited superstar Rajinikanth and Telugu star Junior NTR for a programme at the Vidhana Soudha where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred the Karnataka Ratna, the State’s highest civilian honour, on November 1.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters, "We have invited Rajinikanth and we expect him to confirm. Junior NTR, who is familiar with Kannada, has accepted our invitation. We are also inviting Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekhar Kambar.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"We have invited Dr. Rajkumar’s family, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, poets, and writers. We are giving the Karnataka Ratna award considering the respect people have for Puneeth,” Mr. Bommai said. Puneeth, 46, died on October 29 last year. He will be the ninth recipient of Karnataka Ratna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kannada cinema
Tamil cinema
Telugu cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app