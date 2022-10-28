Karnataka invites Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR for Puneeth event

The Karnataka government has invited superstar Rajinikanth and Telugu star Junior NTR for a programme at the Vidhana Soudha where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred the Karnataka Ratna, the State’s highest civilian honour, on November 1.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters, "We have invited Rajinikanth and we expect him to confirm. Junior NTR, who is familiar with Kannada, has accepted our invitation. We are also inviting Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekhar Kambar.”

"We have invited Dr. Rajkumar’s family, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, poets, and writers. We are giving the Karnataka Ratna award considering the respect people have for Puneeth,” Mr. Bommai said. Puneeth, 46, died on October 29 last year. He will be the ninth recipient of Karnataka Ratna.