Karnataka: Inquiry ordered into temple redevelopment scheme

December 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the status of temple redevelopment scheme across the State after members from all parties alleged that there has been no visible development being taken up in the temples despite huge sums being released.

Muzrai and Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly came after JD(S) member Karemma Nayak alleged development is not visible in any of the temples in Deodurg as the money allocated under SC and ST plans had been misused. Officials have released money to contractors without verifying the status of the work, she added.

Mr. Reddy said that though 347 temples in Deodurg in Raichur district had been identified to be redeveloped in the last three years, work in 87 temples had not been taken up at all. A total of ₹16.18 crore had been released for Raichur during the period.

When members from the Congress and the BJP raised similar complaints, he said an inquiry would be set up to ascertain the status of the work and funds released.