Karnataka’s industrialists chip in to fight COVID-19

Industrialists in Karnataka have joined hands with the State government to fight COVID-19. Several firms have announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Asian Paints has donated ₹2 crore, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd. ₹31 lakh, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial ₹25 lakh each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts ₹23 lakh, Kennametal ₹15 lakh, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd. ₹10 lakh, according to a press release.

Samsung R&D has announced that it will import health kits worth ₹1 crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagaram district.

Himatsingka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth ₹10 crore, while Britannia Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jyothy Labs will supply their products to affected people in the State, the release said.