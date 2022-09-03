Karnataka incurs ₹7,467-crore loss as southwest monsoon marches on

11,280 houses have been fully damaged

As all districts of Karnataka received heavy rain during the last three months of the southwest monsoon, agricultural and horticultural crops on 5.74 lakh hectares of land worth ₹3,569 crore across the State have been damaged.

The loss to crops, houses, and infrastructure has been estimated at ₹7,467.13 crore as on August 28, 2022.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC), a total of 11,280 houses were fully damaged and 16,520 partially damaged. Agricultural and horticultural crops on 5,41,715 hectares and 32,248 hectares, respectively, were damaged.

From June 1 to September 3, 13 districts received large excess rainfall, while nine districts each received excess rainfall and normal rainfall. At the level of hoblis, 443 hoblis received large excess rainfall, while 193 hoblis received excess rainfall, and 195 hoblis received normal rainfall. Deficient rainfall was experienced in 18 hoblis. Large deficient rainfall was experienced in one hobli.

Crops, silk units damaged

An official in the Agriculture Department told The Hindu that officials in many districts had completed surveys of crop damage and started uploading the data crop-wise on Aadhaar-linked Parihara portal. The officer said many farmers lost crops such as greengram, maize, paddy, cotton, and sunflower in several districts of Karnataka.

As farm fields in low-lying areas were waterlogged, standing paddy crops and harvested paddy crops stacked in fields were exposed to water in a few districts, said a field officer of the department.

Ramanagaram is known as Silk City because of the quality silk produced here. Silk factories here were damaged due to recent rain.

“About 150 silk factories are damaged by rain,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said a couple of days ago. The Opposition Congress has slammed the BJP government for tardy progress in the payment of monetary relief to farmers who had lost crops in the rain.

The Agriculture Department has set a target for sowing on 82 lakh hectares and nearly 78 lakh hectares had been sown in the State during the kharif season, covering more than 95% of the targeted area.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who toured different districts said, “The State has incurred losses to the tune of ₹7,467 crore due to heavy rain that continues, leaving a trail of destruction. We will be requesting a Central relief of ₹1,012.5 crore as per the NDRF norms. We will get Central relief, but the Chief Minister has given instructions to provide immediate relief without waiting.”