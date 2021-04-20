Karnataka imposes weekend curfew across State

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced weekend curfew across the State in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

A circular issued by the government said that there would be weekend curfew from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m. On weekdays, the night curfew will be in force in the entire State from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The order will remain in force from 9 p.m. of April 21 up to 6 a.m. of May 4.

The decision was taken after a series of meetings, including an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala.