Karnataka imposes night curfew till January 1

23 December 2020 23:22 IST

According to the State government’s new order, movement would remain strictly prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for essential activities.

Amid global fears surrounding the new mutated strain of Coronavirus, Karnataka has clamped night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from December 24 till January l (till 5 a.m. on January 2), 2021.

Long distance night bus, train services, and air services would, however, be permitted. There would be no restriction on movement of any type of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or goods carriers. Taxis and autos have been permitted to drop/pick up people to/from bus stops and railway stations/airports.

Midnight Christmas Mass on December 24 night, celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities would be allowed as per the guidelines issued on December 17, 2020.

All industries/companies/organisations that require operations at night would be permitted to operate with 50% staff. Movement of employees of such organisations should be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisations/institutions, said an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. The order said industries/factories which required 24x7 operations would be allowed to operate without any restrictions.

The order asked all heads, including BBMP Commissioner, to strictly implement the guidelines. Earlier, the Chief Secretary held a videoconference with deputy commissioners and sought their views on implementation of the night curfew.

With this, Karnataka has become the second State after Maharashtra to announce new restrictions this week as fears grow over the new strain, which has been detected in the United Kingdom.