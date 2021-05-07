Karnataka imposes lockdown for 14 days from May 10

With COVID-19 second wave wreaking havoc in Karnataka and the existing curfew measures not effective in containing the pandemic, the State government on Friday decided to impose a total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24.

After holding two-hour-long meeting with officials and ministers earlier in the day, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced lockdown measures and allowed the people to buy essential items from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the two-week lockdown.

All shops related to fruits, milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish are allowed to open during the four hours.

All industries, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Inter-district movement of people will not be allowed, except in medical emergencies.

The Chief Minister said all public transport services, including BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru and KSRTC across the State, will remained shut. All taxis, including auto rickshaws, will remain off the roads.

Earlier, the government had imposed COVID-19 curfew from till 6 a.m. on April 27 to 6 a.m. on May 12.