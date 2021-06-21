Karnataka identifies 50 children who lost both parents to COVID-19

Bengaluru

21 June 2021 17:02 IST

If the extended family is unable to look after them, they will be made a part of the adoption scheme

Karnataka has identified 50 children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

“The government will provide ₹3,500 per month under the Bala Seva Yojane and free education to them,” Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday. Karnataka has decided to provide ₹1 lakh to girls above the age of 21 who lost their parents, the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

If the extended family members are unable to look after children who lost both parents, they will be made a part of the adoption scheme. “If philanthropists come forward to take the responsibility of such children, the government will work as a platform,” she added.

Planning for third wave

Explaining the measures taken to protect children in the anticipated third wave, the Minister said that government has set up separate COVID-19 Care Centres for children in all taluks across Karnataka.

“We will enable the mother to be with the affected child while a separate centre will be set up for girls and physically challenged children,” she said. The government is in the process of identifying pediatricians in every taluk centre, children specific medication, masks and ventilators, she added.

There are suggestions to start pediatric COVID-19 Care Centre in Bengaluru. A decision would be taken after consulting the Chief Minister, she said, adding that 1,419 beds, including 141 ventilator beds and 430 HDU beds, had been identified to provide care for children in BBMP limits in Bengaluru.

Her ministry is yet to get a copy of the technical advisory report on reopening of schools. “The Chief Minister will send the report to the department. Regarding re-opening of schools, discussions are being held with the Primary and Secondary Education Minister,” she added.

She attributed the short supply of eggs to children to high cost of the commodity. “This was solved after directions were issued to distribute eggs through gram panchayats,” she added.

51 children died in Bengaluru

The Minister said that around 2.38 lakh children in Karnataka were infected by COVID-19. These include 67,687 children in the age group of 0-9 years, and 1,70,565 children in the 9-18 age group. In Bengaluru, 51 children died due to the pandemic.

As many as 30 children were part of vaccination experimentation in Karnataka, she said.