Karnataka icon on Amazon goods spark row

Bengaluru

07 June 2021 00:00 IST

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali threatens legal action

After a row over the Canadian wing of e-commerce firm Amazon allegedly selling bikinis with the Karnataka State icon and Kannada flag colours, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali has threatened legal action against the company.

“Kannada language and culture both have thousands of years of history. Multinational companies that are totally unaware of the greatness of Kannada culture are insulting it. I strongly condemn any act of such slurring of our culture image,” the Minister said in a statement. “As Kannada and Culture minister, I find it my duty to take legal action in these cases and shall ensure that such action is taken against Amazon too," he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy asked why companies were irresponsible when it comes to language and emotions. “It was first Google and now Amazon. Kannadigas have taught Amazon a lesson. Amazon should apologise for its act,” he said.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said, “Recent attempts to humiliate Kannadigas using Amazon and Google raise an important question. Who wants to hurt Kannada pride and why? Who has a problem with our resilient people, our great culture and traditions? Hope the Karnataka Government will investigate.”

The bikini is said to have been removed by Amazon from its Canada site, following the uproar. There was no immediate comment from Amazon.

(With PTI inputs)