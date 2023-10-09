October 09, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) wound up its tour of 13 drought-affected districts om Karnataka. It is expected to submit its report to the Centre in a week. Karnataka is hopeful that the Centre will acknowledge what it has termed as a ‘Green Drought’ this year, caused by erratic rainfall, damaging crop output.

Expecting the Centre to release funds for drought relief at the earliest, Karnataka Ministers exuded confidence that the IMCT was convinced about the drought conditions prevailing in Karnataka. The team that assessed crop damage, NREGA work and fodder situation, among others, in the districts met the State’s cabinet sub-committee on October 9 before heading back to Delhi.

In a memorandum submitted earlier, the State had pegged the losses at ₹30,432 crore, and has sought ₹4,860 crore from the Centre.

While the team is learnt to have expressed satisfaction over the drought memorandum matching ground realities, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “We are confident that the Central team is convinced with the realities of green drought prevailing on the ground, and are hopeful that the Centre will releases grants at the earlier. The State is hopeful that the Central team does not come to a conclusion that there is no drought on the basis of standing crops. Erratic rainfall has damaged crops.”

The Minister would be writing again to the Centre seeking an appointment with the Agriculture Minister and Home Minister to seek early release of funds. “It is a secondary matter as to how much will they give. We are seeking the release of money at the earliest.”

The team has learnt that farmers have suffered losses due to crop failure, that the State may not receive good rains during the retreating monsoon, and there is a possibility of shortage of drinking water, Mr. Gowda told mediapersons here after meeting the IMCT members.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that it was too early to say anything on the funds to be released by the Centre. “In a democracy, we have to work together. I do not want to politicise this issue. Let us hope that the Centre is convinced and will react positively.”

Karnataka has also appraised the team of different climatic condition experienced by the State this monsoon. “If June saw a rainfall deficit of 58%, State recorded a 28% excess in July, followed by a deficit of 73 % in August and 28% deficit in September.” This erratic condition should be considered seriously by the Centre. “It has to be studied if similar situation exists in other States too. The Centre can draw plans and programmes keeping this scenario in mind.”

Data on small and marginal farmers

Regarding the discrepancy in data on small and marginal farmers between the information available with the Centre and the State, Mr. Gowda said: “We are collecting the data and submit the document as part of the supplementary memorandum in the next one week.” According to the Minister, as per the data available with the Centre, 46 % of the farmers in the State are small and marginal farmers. “However, the percentage of small and marginal farmers in the State is above 60 %. The team has also agreed with the State Government’s assessment. We are collecting data in this regard, and will submit the documents to the Centre with a week’s time.”

Ground survey exercise asked

The State Government on Monday asked for ground survey exercise in 21 taluks of the remaining 41 taluks that are facing drought like conditions. “We have asked the officials not to wait for us (cabinet sub -committee). Officials have been asked to approve and notify the taluks as drought hit soon after the ground survey exercise report is available in two days,” Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy told presspersons here on Monday.

Incidentally, State has already declared 195 taluks as drought hit in the first list, and the second list of drought affected taluks will be announced soon.

