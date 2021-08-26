Karnataka

Home Minister 'jokes' about Mysuru gang rape

A day after the gang rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills shocked Mysuru, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra caused outrage with his statements and by ‘joking’ about the incident.

Accusing Congress of ‘politicising’ the incident, the Minister said in Bengaluru on August 26, “Rape has occurred there [Mysuru]. But Congress is trying to rape the Home Minister here.”

When asked to explain his statement, he told mediapersons that he meant it as a ‘joke’, and did not intend to hurt anyone.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jnanendra had questioned the timing of the victim’s visit to the site of the alleged crime. Responding to a query from reporters, he had said, “They [victims] went to a desolate spot, at 7.30 p.m. They shouldn't have gone there at that time. But, we cannot stop anyone from going anywhere...”

Congress has condemned the remarks of Mr. Jnanendra. “Not just him but his entire party should answer for such irresponsible statements,” said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. He said police should immediately ‘book cases against Congressmen who were attempting to rape the Home Minister’.

Assault on couple

A group of men allegedly raped a student after assaulting her male friend near Chamundi foothills on August 24 night. The group comprised four or five men.

The alleged incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. in the wooded area near the helipad, in Alanahalli police station limits.

The student and her friend were admitted to a private hospital around 1.30 a.m. on August 25.

Both of them are out of danger. An FIR has been filed at Alanahalli police station.


