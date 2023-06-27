Karnataka Home Minister hints at CID probe into bitcoin case

June 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has said that he had written to the State police chief to further probe the bitcoin case, since it has national and international ramification.

The crime was committed using sophisticated technology and involved international network of hackers, and hence, it needs a special investigating agency to probe further, he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara too hinted that the bitcoin scam would be re-examined by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CCB officials, in 2020, had arrested Sriki, a city-based hacker who claimed to have hacked and stolen bitcoins from several exchanges across the world. The police had done procedures to seize some bitcoins from him only to realise they had failed to do so. He was busted when the CCB was probing a case where drugs were bought from the darknet using bitcoins.