Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurates Student Police Cadet programme in Thirthahalli

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme is intended to spread awareness among students about law of the land, inculcate discipline and improve leadership qualities

November 14, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at the inauguration of Alanahalli police station in Mysuru on November 10, 2022.

A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at the inauguration of Alanahalli police station in Mysuru on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra launched a Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, intended to spread awareness among students about law of the land, inculcate discipline and improve leadership qualities, in the government high school at Gudde Koppa village in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district on November 14.

The Minister said the SPC would work on the lines of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in schools. This would help educate students about the law and traffic rules. Under the programme, students would be educated about the POCSO Act and other laws that are essential for the safety of children. He believes that the scheme would help reduce crimes in society.

The SPC has been funded by both the State and Union Governments. Shivamogga district administration has identified 25 high schools in the district to implement the scheme.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and senior officers of the Education Department were present at the programme.

