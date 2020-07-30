Karnataka holds CET, results in 15 to 20 days

Bengaluru

30 July 2020 23:20 IST

Results of the ongoing Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka will be announced in 15 to 20 days. Speaking to presspersons on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the examinations for two papers — Biology and Mathematics — were conducted smoothly across 497 centres in the State.

Of the 1,94,419 registered students for CET this year, around 1,47,491 (75.89%) attempted the Biology paper and around 1,73,408 (89.22%) the Mathematics paper.

“COVID-19 might not be the reason for the dip in the number of students. Biology is optional and hence fewer students attempted it,” Mr. Ashwath Narayan said.

Students will write Physics and Chemistry papers on Friday.