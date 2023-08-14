ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Hindu Seers urge govt. against withdrawing anti-conversion, anti-cow slaughter laws

August 14, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 A meeting of Hindu seers that met at Yadugiri Yathiraj Mutt here on Sunday unanimously urged the government not to withdraw the anti-conversion legislation and the anti-cow slaughter legislation.

Stating that the Acts had been discussed in the legislature before they were enacted, a release issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that the meeting of seers urged the government not to withdraw or dilute the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2020. Instead, the seers felt that these Acts have to be implemented effectively, the note said.

Among other things, the seers discussed issues related to conversion, cow slaughter, and Hindu undivided families, the note stated.

