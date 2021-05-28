Karnataka hikes vaccine service charges in private hospitals by ₹100

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association had sought a revision of service charges for vaccination from ₹100 to ₹300 per dose.

The Karnataka government late on Thursday fixed the new service charge for vaccines at ₹200 per dose, up from the earlier ₹100.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) had sought a revision of service charges for vaccination from ₹100 to ₹300 per dose.

PHANA, in a representation to the government, had sought a revision stating that unlike the earlier phases, vaccination now in private sector was through purchase of the vaccine vials from the supplier at a cost nearly 4-8 times that they paid the government earlier.

“Each hospital needs to spend money on cold chain logistics, safe storage and pilferage protection. Considering the large numbers of people that need to be vaccinated in a short period of time, extended vaccination timings, on site set up of vaccination booths etc., may cost us more,” stated PHANA’s letter.

Pointing out that the current phase of vaccination was happening when there were significant number of COVID-19 patients, the letter said: “Front-end personnel need to have proper PPE which would add to the costs. Besides, safe distancing in vaccination sites is going to add to the money spent on physical areas and quality of care and trained personnel to be deployed would increase costs.”

Moreover, the disposables needed for the jabs as well as the disinfection protocols of the vaccination site were most essential and at the same time cost drivers. “All these expenses cannot be covered under the existing ₹100 per dose. The overall costs involved itself will cross more than ₹250 per dose. We request you to kindly revise the pricing to ₹300 per dose,” the letter added.