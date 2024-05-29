Karnataka High Court warns sub-registrars for unlawfully refusing to register documents

Noticing that cases are piling up in the court due to the unlawful refusal of sub-registrars to register several documents, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to issue a circular to all sub-registrars asking them not to refuse registration of any documents unless specifically barred under the Karnataka Registration Rules, 1965.

Exemplary costs

The court has also cautioned sub-registrars that they would be saddled with exemplary costs when such instances are brought to the court’s attention and if a document is found to have not been registered, even if it is found to be in accordance with the law.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while allowing a petition filed by T. Bharath Gowda of Bengaluru.

The petitioner had questioned the refusal to register a sale certificate issued by a public sector bank to him on the purchase of a mortgaged property through auction. The sub-registrar of J.P. Nagar had refused to register the sale property based on the sale certificate, orally citing that income tax was due on the property without replying to any of the several communications submitted by the petitioner.

The sub-registrars are also refusing to register the sale certificate issued by the banks to the purchasers of the mortgaged property through auction and the documents for creating charges over the property in several instances, citing a lack of enabling facility in the software or a lack of power in law. The court said that the action of the sub-registrars in refusing to register such documents is contrary to the law.

Only in case of violation

The Court said the sub-registrars do not have jurisdiction to refuse registration of a document unless they notice any violation of Rule 171 of the Karnataka Registration Rules. The Court directed the State government to issue a circular in terms of Rule 171 and the law laid down by the apex court so that every person who goes for document registration should not be denied registration and driven to the doors of the Court.

