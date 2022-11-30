Karnataka High Court upholds notification that gave ‘immediate effect’ to ban PFI

November 30, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday dismissed a petition questioning the action of the Union government in giving “immediate effect” to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and other allied organisation soon after issuing notification declaring it as “unlawful association” for a period of five years.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed Nasir Pasha, who was by PFI’s State president, through his wife as he is presently lodged in prison under the judicial custody.

By Tribunal

The petitioner had challenged only the notification by which the Central government had made the declaration of ban operational with immediate effect, by exercising its power under Section 3(3) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as the validity of the ban notification has to be examined by the designated Tribunal.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued notification on September 27 banning PFI and allied organisations, its implementation was effective from September 28, the day on which it was published in the official gazette.

“I do not find any warrant that would entail interference at the hands of this court,” Justice Nagaprasanna observed after considering the reasons assigned in the notification and the apex court’s verdict in the case of banned organisation Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik.

It was contended in the petition that no separate reasons were assigned to implement the ban with immediate effect without waiting for the outcome of the proceedings pending before the Tribunal.

What the petitioner said

Also, the petitioner contended that giving immediate effect to ban not only infringes the fundamental right to form associations and unions guaranteed under the Article 19(1)(c) but also gives arbitrary and unbridled power to the authorities to falsely implicate any person in the guise of having membership with the banned organisation and expose such persons to criminal action for associating with the organisation.

However, the court pointed out that the reasons for “giving immediate effect” to the ban very much exists in the notification and the fundamental right under Article 19(1)(c) is subject to reasonable restriction under Article 19(4) when such right would harm the sovereignty, integrity, public order, or morality.