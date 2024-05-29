GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court upholds govt. action of removing Abdul Azeem as chairperson of State Minorities Commission

Published - May 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Abdul Azeem

Abdul Azeem | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the State government’s December 2023 notification of removing Abdul Azeem as chairperson of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission.

The court made it clear that Section 4 of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission Act, 1994, states that the term of the chairperson and members of the commission is “subject to the pleasure of the government” and hence, the removal of Mr. Azeem from the post after the new political regime assumed power cannot be termed as illegal.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Mr. Azeem, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police. The petitioner was initially appointed as chairperson of the commission in 2019 for three years. On the expiry of three years, he was re-appointed in 2022.

However, he was removed from the post on May 22, 2023, after the new government assumed office in May, 2023, but this notification was withdrawn on May 24, 2023. Subsequently, he submitted a representation to the government to allow him to complete his second term of three years.

As the government did not consider his representation, he moved the court, and the government, during pendency of his petition, removed him from the post on December 12, 2023.

“The petitioner is a nominee, who is nominated under Section 4 of the Act. Section 4 itself indicates that it is at the pleasure of the State. It is exercised and he is de-nominated. Such de-nomination of a nominee cannot be questioned on the ground that it is arbitrary,” the court observed.

