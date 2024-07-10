The High Court of Karnataka on July 10 (Wednesday) took suo motu cognisance of the spread of dengue across the State based on a letter to the editor written by a reader of an English newspaper, and reports on dengue published in various other newspapers.

The court directed the State Government to submit by July 23 all the details about preventive and remedial measures taken to check the spread of the fever, steps taken to provide medical facilities to treat the patients, from major cities to rural areas, and details of medical infrastructure available to meet the exigency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order by treating the letter, written by Vijaya Kumar H.K. of Raichur, published in Deccan Herald newspaper on July 9, as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

Pulse of society

The bench said the letter to the editor had reflected the pulse of the society regarding the spread of dengue, and other related issues.

The letter stated: “The Karnataka government must declare a medical emergency in response to a dengue outbreak that has already claimed many lives. Immediate action is imperative, including the establishment of a task force to collaborate with health workers to eliminate mosquitoes, led by experts, to address escalating cases across districts. Comprehensive mosquito control strategies, awareness campaigns, particularly targeting schools, and effectively contain the outbreak and address the challenges, are needed to curb the spread of the disease.”

The letter further stated: “The sluggish response from the health department has worsened the crisis, and hospitals are beginning to feel overwhelmed by severe cases. A transparent data collection system is essential, along with urging residents to collaborate with health workers to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and prevent stagnant water. Overall, there is a pressing need for decisive government action to effectively contain the outbreak and address the challenges posed by dengue in Karnataka.”