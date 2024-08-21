Karnataka High Court takes serious note of incident of alleged kidnap and forced conversion of a poor woman; denies bail to accused  

Observing that it is necessary to give a message to society that courts are vigilant in regulating forced illegal religious conversions and also guarding innocent, underprivileged women and children from such illegal acts, the High Court of Karnataka has denied bail to a 33-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and forcibly converting a 28-year-old married woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is needless to say that while considering the bail applications, the factors which are required to be considered are the nature of offences, gravity thereof and societal impact etc. In the present case, the act of inducing an innocent and poor woman and forcibly converting her to Islam is a serious development,” the court observed.

Justice S. Rachaiah made these observations while dismissing a petition seeking bail filed by Rafiq of Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district. The case was registered under various provisions, including kidnap and rape, of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner-accused had started visiting the victim woman, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, when she was partially managing her mother-in-law’s small shop during lunch break and tried to become close to her by making a promise of getting a job for her, the court noted. Later, the accused managed to get the victim’s mobile number through her neighbour and started frequently calling her about job offers, and over a period of time he forced her to sexual acts on the pretext of taking her to certain places for getting a job.

The accused had threatened her that he would make her photos viral if she made any attempt to join her husband and two children. Her movements with the accused had impacted her family life, resulting in her temporarily shifting to her parents’ house. Later, the accused had forcibly taken her to Belagavi and confined her in a house by posting a woman as a guard to keep a vigil on her.

It was during her confinement that the accused forced her to convert to Islam and forced her to follow Islamic religious rituals daily. After some time, the victim managed to escape from his clutches, returned to her house, and narrated the incident to her husband’s family, resulting in the lodging of a complaint in April against the petitioner-accused and other persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.