Karnataka High Court takes cognisance of report on shortage of medical professionals in State’s health services

November 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday suo motu took cognisance of a newspaper report, which had highlighted the issue of shortage of around 16,500 medical professionals, including doctors in the State’s health services as pointed out in a recent report of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order after noticing that the report, published in the newspaper in October 2023 had pointed out that there is a shortage of around 723 doctors, 7,492 nurses, 1,517 lab technicians, etc.

The statements mentioned in the news report “show that this issue needs immediate attention, as it is certainly an issue of a larger public interest,” the Bench said while appointing advocate Sridhar Prabhu as amicus curiae to assist the court in the suo motu proceedings while requesting advocate B.Vachan to assist the amicus curiae and file the petition through the Registrar General of the Court.

The report on State’s health services was prepared by the FICCI in September 2023 and the report contained various suggestions.

Karnataka / court administration / Bangalore / medical staff / hospital and clinic / health

