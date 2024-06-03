GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka High Court summons investigation papers to ascertain role of an accused in circulating videos related to Prajwal Revanna

Published - June 03, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said that it cannot grant any interim protection to one of the accused persons in the case of circulation of a pen drive, allegedly containing obscene clips related to “morphed” images and videos related to Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, till it looks into the investigation papers.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, before whom a petition filed by Sharath, a resident of Hassan and a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), came up for hearing, has directed the Additional State Public Public Prosecutor to secure the investigation papers from the CEN police station, Hassan, where a criminal case has been registered in this regard.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the criminal case was registered based on a complaint lodged by one M.G. Poornachandra Tejaswi, an election agent of Mr. Prajwal, against certain individuals belonging to the Congress.

It was alleged in the complaint that the Congress workers were distributing pen drives and CDs and asking the voters in Hassan not to vote for Mr. Prajawal, who had contested as a candidate of the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that he had neither collected nor circulated any digital devices or transferred from his phone any such images or videos, and he was arraigned as an accused in the case without any material. While directing the police to file objections and produce investigation papers, the court adjourned further hearing till June 10.

