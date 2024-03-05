GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court stays proceedings before special court for handing over Jayalalithaa’s confiscated ornaments to T.N. government 

Late Chief Minister’s niece had moved the High Court questioning special court‘s July 2023 decision of rejecting her plea to release assets in her favour 

March 05, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed until March 26, the process of handing over the confiscated gold ornaments of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa to the authorised officers of the T.N. State government.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the interim order on a petition filed by J. Deepa, niece and legal heir of late Jayalalithaa. 

A special court in Bengaluru was scheduled to hold proceedings on March 6 and 7, 2024, to hand over the ornaments confiscated in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalitha and others to the authorised officers of the TN government. 

The petitioner had questioned the July 12, 2023, order passed by the special court in rejecting her plea for releasing the confiscated properties/ assets in the disproportionate assets in favour of her and her brother, J. Deepak.  The special court had held that properties confiscated on conviction of the accused persons will have to be handed over the TN government.

However, it has been claimed in the petition that the trial court failed to appreciate the fact that the proceedings against late Jayalalithaa were abated before the apex court, and hence, she has to be treated as ‘acquitted’ in the case as the earlier order of the High Court of Karnataka acquitting her in the case, was in operation at the time of her death.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.