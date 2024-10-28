ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court stays probe in criminal case against Gopal Joshi, two others in alleged cheating case

Published - October 28, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday stayed investigation into the criminal case registered against Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and two others and ordered their release from the police custody.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on the petition filed by Gopal Joshi, his son Ajay Joshi, and Vijayalakshmi, all the accused in the criminal case.

They were recently arrested on the complaint of cheating and breach of trust for allegedly taking ₹2 crore with the false promise of securing BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. The case was registered by the Bengaluru city police recently on the complaint of Sunita Chavan, wife of former MLA Devanand Phool Singh Chavan.

The court noted that the complaint is mainly a money claim between the complainant and the accused persons as was admitted in the complaint itself that the petitioners had failed to return the amount despite giving such an assurance. Pointing out that the complaint was lodged six months after the alleged incident of breach of promise, the court recorded the petitioner’s undertaking that they reiterate their promise of returning the amount to the complainant.

