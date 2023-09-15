HamberMenu
Karnataka High Court stays criminal case against Minister D. Sudhakar

September 15, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of High Court of Karnataka

A view of High Court of Karnataka | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar and others for allegedly abusing a woman and her daughter, who belonged to Scheduled Caste, and encroaching their land by trespassing, in Yelahanka police limits in Bengaluru.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Seven Hills Developments and Traders, which is engaged in real estate developments, Mr. Sudhakar, who is a director of the company, and his associates Srinivasan G. and Bhagyamma.

Legality of FIR

The petitioners had questioned the legality of registration of the FIR, under various provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Indian Penal Code on September 10 based on the complaint lodged by Subbamma and her daughter Asha of Yelahanka.

It was alleged in the complaint that the petitioners, along with 35-40 persons, trespassed their land, dispute over which is pending in the courts over the legality of registration in favour of the petitioners, when the complainants were away on September 9 and had demolished the structures with the help of excavator. When the complainants rushed to the spot and questioned the action, the petitioners had allegedly abused and insulted then by caste name.

