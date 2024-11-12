ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court stays criminal case against 29-year-old who had printed that ‘voting for Modi would be his marriage gift’ on his wedding card

Published - November 12, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed criminal proceedings initiated against a 29-year-old man for printing a postscript in his marriage invitation stating that “the gift that you would give me in the marriage is vote for Narendra Modi”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the interim order on a petition filed by Shivaprasad, a resident of Alanthaya village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, and Balakrishna A., who owns a printing unit and had printed the marriage invitation card.

On perusing the documents, Justice M. Nagaprasanna has observed that “the documents appended to the petition demonstrate that the printing of the invitation card was long before the declaration of elections, and therefore, it would not make an offence under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.” This provision attracts acts done during the elections and not prior to the election, the court noted.

Section 127A of the Act imposes restrictions on the printing of pamphlets, posters, etc. which contain any content related to elections, during the period in which the model code of conduct for election would be in force, and the case against the petitioners was booked by the election flying squad in April when the campaigning for elections to the Lok Sabha was under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US