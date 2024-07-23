Karnataka High Court stays Bengaluru city police FIR against Enforcement Directorate sleuths in Maharshi Valmiki corporation scam

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed the investigation based on the First Information Report registered by the Bengaluru city police against two officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly coercing a senior official of the State government to name Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the financial scam at the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Welfare Development Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on the petition filed by Manoj Mittal, Deputy Director and Murali Kannan, Assistant Director, ED, Bengaluru.

‘Abuse of process...’

“If this crime is permitted, even if it is for an offence of criminal intimidation and insult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, it would become an abuse of process of law, albiet prima facie, against officers of the ED, who performed their duties after registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR),” the Court observed in its interim order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner officers of the ED have questioned the registration of an FIR against them by the Wilson Garden Police on July 22 based on a complaint lodged by B. Kallesh, Additional Director, Social Welfare Department, and an ex-officio director in the Valmiki Corporation.

It has been contended in the petition that FIR had been registered against the officers of the ED as a counterblast and to exert undue influence on the probe being carried way by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the financial irregularities.

Mr. Kallesh had appeared before the ED officials on July 16 and had answered 17 questions and had taken time to answer three questions stating that he requires time to refer to the documents for that purpose. Following this, the ED asked him to appear for questioning again on July 18. However, Mr. Kallesh did not appear before the ED on July 18 and filed the FIR on July 22 before the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint to the police, Mr. Kallesh said the ED had recorded his statements and secured his signature on them but refused to give a copy of the recorded statement to him. After recording the statement, it has been alleged in the complaint the ED officials had pressurised him to give a statement that the money from the bank account was transferred at the direction of Chief Minister, former minister Nagendra and Finance Department.

Also, Mr. Kalleh had alleged that the ED officials told him that they would help him if he gave statement against CM, Mr. Nagendra and others else they would arrest him and ensure that he would not get bail.

A-G’s claims

Earlier, State Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty justified the registration of FIR against officials of the ED and contended that the “whole modus operandi is to over the investigation through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and in the process try to implicate a few people in State government and get them arrested to destabilise the whole system here...”

Additional Solicitor General of India K. Aravind Kamath said if there is a larger plan, the people should have challenged the registration of ECIR in a manner known to the law, but the FIR against ED officials is a malafide way to target the investigating officers.

Meanwhile, the court orally said if some people are aggrieved by the ED’s action, then they should challenge the process in a manner known to law, registering an FIR is not the solution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.