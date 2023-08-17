HamberMenu
Karnataka High Court stays all FIRs against actor Upendra 

August 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Upendra

Upendra | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed further proceedings against Kannada actor Upendra in all the first information reports (FIRs) registered and also if any FIRs are likely to be registered in future on the same issue related to his alleged racist remark during a recent live chat on a social media platform.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on the second petition filed by the actor complaining that multiple FIRs were being registered against him on the same cause of action based on which the first FIR was registered against him on August 13.

Pointing out that registration of multiple FIRs on the same incident was contrary to the apex court’s judgments, the actor sought a direction to the State police chief to instruct the police not to register more FIRs against him on the same issue.

Contending that the FIRs were being registered for gaining publicity, the actor claimed in the petitions that he had used a proverb while speaking on various issues faced by society during his live talk and he had not indulged in any form of insult to any caste or community.

The High Court on August 14 had stayed the first FIR registered against him.

