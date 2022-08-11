Karnataka

Karnataka High Court sets aside creation of Anti-Corruption Bureau

High Court of Karnataka restored the power to probe corruption cases to the Lokayukta Police, and directed transfer of all cases and staff of ACB to the Karnataka Lokayukta. ACB stands abolished; however, the actions taken by the ACB will continue, the court said on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Krishnaprasad Bengaluru August 11, 2022 15:40 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 15:43 IST

In a major set back to the State Government, the High Court of Karnataka set aside its 2016 decision of creating the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under its control by withdrawing the powers earlier vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta Police to probe all corruption cases against public servants.

“The State Government is not justified in creating ACB by way of an executive order when the field of investigation into corruption cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was covered under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984,” the court observed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court restored the power to probe corruption cases to the Karnataka Lokayukta Police, and directed transfer of all cases and staff of ACB to the Karnataka Lokayukta. ACB stands abolished; however, the actions taken by the ACB will continue, the court said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A division bench comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha delivered the judgment on three separate PIL petitions filed by Chidananda Urs B.G., the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, an NGO, and a batch of petitions filed by public servants questioning the powers of the ACB.

On March 14, 2016, the State Government had created the ACB to probe corruption cases against public servants in Karnataka, by withdrawing the power vested with the Lokayukta Police to probe corruption cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

On April 7, 2016, the court passed an interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Urs that during the pendency of the petition, the cases under investigation and pending sanction at the Lokayukt Police wing should not be transferred to the ACB.

In June 2016, the court clarified that Lokayukta Police can file charge sheets in the cases that it continues to pursue in view of the earlier interim order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Read more...